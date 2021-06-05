Oddly enough, the age rating website from South Korea has linked The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Microsoft. As some insiders have discovered on Twitter, in this portal there are several records of The Legend of Zelda linked to the Microsoft brand, as we can see thanks to the acronyms. For example, The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess Wizards, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Pixel Heroes are other names that appear next to the Microsoft logo. And this has not been the only discovery, because it has also been proven that Persona 5 Royal appears linked to those of Redmond, stoking rumors that have been running around the network for months.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild for Microsoft. Will it be a reality?

Although Nintendo’s IP appears to be linked to Microsoft, at the moment this does not mean that the game will be released for Microsoft or Xbox. However, the idea would not be strange either. If you remember correctly, in one of the last events that Phil Spencer did, a Nintendo Switch appeared on his shelf. Since then, much has been said about it, but there is a rumor that would fit quite well with both the Nintendo and Microsoft lines.

According to this rumor, Microsoft would be collaborating with Nintendo Switch in the face of the aforementioned Nintendo Switch Pro; especially when it comes to support through xCloud and Xbox Game Pass. In this way, it could happen that there was indeed an Xbox Game Pass Switch on the way, in which Microsoft exclusives such as Halo or Forza Horizon would be offered. However, the most interesting thing for Xbox users would be that, in exchange, Nintendo would also offer some of its IPs in the service, among which Animal Crossing or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild are rumored.

Given this record, the idea would not be crazy. Would you like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild to come to Xbox?