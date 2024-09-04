The chronology of the games of The Legend of Zelda It is a constant discussion among fans. For years they have tried to make sense and give order to its different releases and Nintendo even published an official book with its entire timeline. However, they have just confirmed that their most recent titles are in their own space.

The reveal came during Nintendo Live 2024 in Sydney. A timeline of The Legend of Zelda was shown here. What is striking is that both Breath of the Wild as Tears of the Kingdom are placed on a completely separate timeline.

Fans theorized that these two games were not only the last to come out but also the most recent in the chronology. That is to say, they linked past timelines to direct them towards the future. However, it seems that Nintendo could consider them a sort of reboot in its own continuity.

Of course the place where these most recent titles take place The Legend of Zelda It doesn’t affect how enjoyable they are at all. However, it is curious to know that Nintendo decided to keep them on their own. Is this to give us even more experiences in this style of game?

What can we expect from The Legend of Zelda this year?

As if the revelation of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom wasn’t enough, another installment is already on the way. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be the newest addition to the saga and for the first time in a long time will put us in control of the titular princess.

Unlike Link, she will rely on the use of magic and spells to make her way through Hyrule. Although a recent trailer also showed that she will be able to become a skilled swordswoman for a limited time. We’ll see in the future where they introduce this story into the already complicated chronology.

