The new trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, shown by Nintendo during the Direct of E3 2021, hides a secret, discovered by a user on Twitter.

Apparently, by playing the gameplay trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in reverse, it is possible to hear the main theme of the original Breath of the Wild.

It is a easter egg not just: in practice the author of the soundtrack of the new chapter took the melody of the previous chapter of the series and rewrote it exactly upside down.

A touch of class, even more so considering that the piece works very well even in reverse, of course also thanks to the arrangement and the inevitable devices added during the recording phase.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, or what will be the official title of the game, aims for aExit in the course of 2022.