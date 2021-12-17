When it comes out The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2? It’s been a long time since Nintendo announced the sequel, but did not specifically say when the long-awaited game by fans might arrive. Aside from a generic 2022, society hasn’t gone too far. Now, a new rumor is more specific about the potential launch window.

In the latest episode of IGN’s Nintendo Voice Chat podcast the editor-in-chief and now director of content Peer Schneider let slip that the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild is likely to come to November 2022. As it turns out, Schneider gleaned this crucial information while chatting with industry insiders following The Game Awards, and it looks like Nintendo is gearing up for a big 2022.

“I was able to hang out with some people in the industry after The Game Awards and it looks like Nintendo is going to have a good year. So, I wouldn’t take the absence of great things at The Game Awards as a sign that maybe Breath of the Wild is running late or that they don’t have other stuff, because it seems like … people at Nintendo are very excited about 2022.“.

Obviously for now it is only rumors and inevitably we will have to wait for an official announcement from Nintendo.

Source: ComicBook