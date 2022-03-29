Today, Nintendo unveiled that The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild 2 – unofficial name – has been postponed. All this happened with a trailer, which however also showed a short new sequence never revealed before, which allows us to see the Supreme Sword and the face of the game’s protagonist.

As you can see through the two images below, the trailer for The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild 2 reference shows the Supreme Sword in poor condition. We can see that the weapon has much of the blade corrupted and destroyed. This is no small detail since it is an iconic weapon for the saga. In addition, in the first game, the Master Sword was the only weapon that could not break, but had to undergo a reload before it could be reused at maximum power.

In addition, the trailer for The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild 2 also allows us to see the character in the face holding the weapon. The impression is that it is Link, of course, but without a definite and official confirmation we cannot know for sure. Seeing the character’s face might seem silly, but it’s actually the first time it’s allowed.

Nintendo, in previous trailers for The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild 2, had never shown us the face of this character (in the gameplay sequences in the new game areas), which had also sparked various hypotheses about his actual identity.

As mentioned, unfortunately these news came along with the confirmation of the postponement of the game. We hope to be able to discover something more in the course of 2022, starting with the official name, which is kept secret to prevent players from guessing plot details too soon.