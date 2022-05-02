We recently learned that The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 has been postponed to next year, with all due respect to fans hoping for its release in 2022.

Nintendo he hasn’t shared anything about his game yet, but apparently an Italian voice actor who was interviewed by the YouTube channel Hyrule League would have revealed some very interesting details about the sequel. Pietro Ubaldi, very famous voice actor of films, TV series, cartoons and video games, gave voice to Daruk in Breath of The Wild.

Now, in this short interview he reveals that he also worked in the sequel, voicing not only Daruk but also an ancestor of his. Ubaldi claims he does not remember his exact name and has only recently recorded his lines. We therefore do not know if we are at the beginning of dubbing or if other voice actors have started recording their sessions.

What is particular is that Ubaldi does not only double Daruk, but also this ancestor. Although the name is unknown, the YouTube channel theory thinks it is the champion who piloted the Sacred Colossus of Rudania 10,000 years earlier.

This probably means that in Breath of the Wild 2 we could see the war that took place in the past. But will we do it in the form of flashbacks or “Will Link go back in time 10,000 years ago?” the channel asks.

Obviously these are simply theories, so we just have to wait for new official information.

Source: ResetEra