The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was postponed and will not debut on Nintendo Switch in 2022 as previously announced. The confirmation came a few minutes ago with a message from Eiji Aonuma, the producer of the series, who reveals that the new release period of the game is set at spring of 2023.

In a video posted on Nintendo’s YouTube channel, Aonuma updated players on the expected release date of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild squel. In the video he states that the development team has decided to devote more time to its development, thus postponing the release of the title to the spring of 2023. Aonuma apologizes to everyone who was looking forward to playing it this year.

“The entire development team is working with great passion to make this title a special experience,” says Aounuma. “Therefore, please have a little more patience.”

To be able to play the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild we will have to wait until the spring of 2023. The postponement to next year will probably be a cold shower for many players who could not wait to take on the role of Link again. But on the other hand, the Nintendo Switch line-up for 2022 is still very captivating and we are sure that the extra months granted to the Aounuma team will allow for the best possible experience.