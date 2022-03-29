According to reporter Paul Gale, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 for Nintendo Switch it could be called The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Duality. That is, this is a name that would have been used long ago, at the beginning of processing, as seen by one of its sources.

Gale, who has been in the industry for a long time and usually reports rumors from various contacts he has made with his business, reported that in this case the source of the news is not direct, but it is nonetheless reliable.

According to him the word “duality” would refer to the fact that Link will not be the only playable character (it is not said which will be the other, Zelda forces?) and to various elements of the game, such as the different abilities of the two, the presence of terrestrial and floating areas, the importance of light and dark for the story and so on.

These are certainly interesting and indicative elements, in case they were confirmed. Sure, Gale himself admits that his source spoke of learning this information a long time ago, perhaps from some pre-production document of the game, and that therefore the title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Duality may have been in the meantime. abandoned.

Gale, however, revealed the source to the youtuber Nintendo Primewhich confirmed its reliability during a streaming, even without wanting to reveal it.

As always, the invitation in these cases is to take everything with due caution, waiting for official information from Nintendowhich hopefully will arrive within the year, given that the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 remains set for 2022.