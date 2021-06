June 15, 2021CommentRecent

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the moment, and one that has made an appearance at E3 2021 with its first gameplay trailer. A brief look at the gameplay of this sequel that promises to offer even more freedom when it comes to facing its open world, with greater mobility, new powers and an eye on the skies of Hyrule. Available on Nintendo Switch in 2022.