We talked about it, we looked for it, we almost wanted it like few other things, and now that we are finally able to savor – albeit remotely – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, it seems that something is missing. We waited to see the title as our birthday, or Christmas. One of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusives was finally shown, just during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, and although it is now less shrouded in mystery, a feeling of emptiness remains inside many of us. After watching the announcement trailer countless times, followed by incessant speculation, a deeper reveal of the work seems almost not enough to quench our thirst for information.

Re-proposing something new compared to the first The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a title defined with the word “groundbreaking” even more than many titles considered as generational masterpieces, is not as difficult as it might seem. In reverse, there are really many aspects on which the work could be improved, and the wait for the sequel was motivated precisely by the need – almost morbid, after 300 hours of play – to find out what it would be reworked into.

Between The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 and Skyward Sword

To surprise, from the first moments of the video, is the strong traceability of the title to Skyward Sword, mainly due to the in-game scenes that saw our Link fall from the sky, with an animation incredibly similar to that of the Wii chapter; moreover, from the trailer published it is possible to notice the presence of floating islands flanked by a priceless feeling of freedom and vastness. Already here we have noticed a detail that is causing a lot of discussion among fans of the saga, as Link shows up with clothes and a hairstyle very different from those we saw in Breath of the Wild. If we add this detail to theabsence of a scene where it is possible to see this “over-the-cloud” version of the hero in the face, the speculations that could be made about it would really be very many; but only at the conclusion of the analysis will we give our premature idea of ​​what we have seen so far.

There are countless questions that come to mind when looking at these new floating islands: where do they come from? Are they part of Hyrule or have they always been there albeit hidden (coincidentally) just like it was in Skyward Sword? What we know for sure is that Nintendo has well thought of extending Hyrule in an unprecedented verticality, a choice that will offer the player new ways to travel and explore, without forgetting the “old Hyrule”, which plays an important role Also here. The result is an aesthetically unique game world, accompanied by a setting that mixes even more the ancient Chinese architecture with the fantasy setting, reminding us a lot of the level design of Gravity Rush 2, the obscure title of Japan Studio. for PlayStation 4.

Back to the future, looking towards the past

Interesting is the absence of these islands in the trailer sequences in which Link is found in the Hyrule of Breath of the Wild. There can be many explanations for this fact: the first concerns the possibility that the world of the skies is hidden by some magical barrier (again, as already seen in Skyward Sword), plausible especially if we consider that the three dragons of the first chapter opened a portal in the clouds just before disappearing. The second possibility, also not too far from what could then be reality, is that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could take place in two different timelines, or in the future and in the past of Hyrule, making us take on the role of two different protagonists. Some users report that in the scene where Link is on a flying temple, looking towards the area below him, some columns are not present, a sign that they may not have been built yet or that, in the future of the game, those same structures they are actually parts of the islands, which evidently collapsed for unknown reasons. In conclusion, you really travel a lot with theories and speculations, which is why we will focus on explaining those as possible and in line with narrative and playful standards already seen in the Zelda series.

Will the Solcanubi return in the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2?

Strange as it may seem, the assumptions about what could really be happening in the video we saw during Nintendo Direct could risk overshadowing the gameplay news. As we have already said, the presence of flying islands increases the verticality of the level design and consequently requires new dynamics and game mechanics. Let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be so crazy to see the return of Skyward Sword’s Cloud Walkers to move us comfortably, especially if the phases beyond the clouds were to be part of Hyrule’s past. This possibility fills us with hope, especially when we consider how wonderful it would be to fly in the clouds of the kingdom. The presence of a huge structure in the skies in the distance also portends the return of the dungeons as we have known them so far, not the four sad machines from Breath of the Wild. To confirm this possibility there is the presence of new powers for Link, due to the sheikah arm that our hero finds himself after the alleged discovery of Ganondorf under the castle of Hyrule.

These they will allow the protagonist to influence time in different ways, for example by sliding it backwards for some objects, as the stasis previously blocked them in place, or allowing you to quickly move Link between the surface and the islands beyond the clouds, all through specific points on the map, as we can see towards the final stages of the trailer. The presence of these new powers – with others certainly still shrouded in mystery – portends further gameplay freedom and gives the more than capable development team the ability to create not only new environmental puzzles, but completely new dungeons as well.

The reality is that although we have seen a lot of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, sadly we have to admit that we still have very little information. The new enemies, the plot, even the unprecedented customizations of the shield, which will allow you to hook onto it objects such as flamethrowers and who knows how many others, are just some of the countless innovations that will be offered to us, which is why we can’t wait to discover more details on the title that, in all likelihood, will arrive during a Nintendo Direct dedicated or with a more generic one. In any case, we advise you to stay connected on our pages so as not to miss any updates on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.