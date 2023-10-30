The Legend of Zelda it is not a series known for releasing a title every year and fans of Nintendo’s fantasy saga know this very well, but it seems that something is already moving despite the brand new Tears of the Kingdom arriving on Switch “only” in May.

Numerous newspapers, including My Nintendo Newsreport that a well-known Nintendo insider, Serkan Totowould have published and then promptly removed a Tweet where he mentioned the announcement of a new remake of an unspecified chapter of the saga: all this should happen before the end of 2023.

This is no small piece of news, despite requiring further confirmation, for Zelda fans, who have been waiting for years to be able to get their hands on a new version of Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons on Nintendo Switch, not to mention the much rumored double remakes of Twilight Princess and Wind Wakerchapters landed in their HD version on WIIU.

There are over 20 chapters of the saga published over the years, but not all of them received remakes: among these the first and second chapters for NES, A Link to The Past for SNES, and the aforementioned chapters for Game Boy. The only question left is, if the source is confirmed, which game will be remastered.