It is difficult to assess the veracity of the question, which comes from the Twitter account “MyTimeToShineH”, which somehow “specializes” in rumors and possible leaks on cinema and more. However, we know that Nintendo intends to continue with film productions and the fact that the next franchise The Legend of Zelda is likely to undergo the treatment.

According to a new rumor that has emerged online, it seems that The Legend of Zelda is destined to become a live action film that is, with real actors, produced by Universal in collaboration with Nintendo.

A film with actors for Zelda?

What is rather unexpected, in this rumor, is the fact that it could be a live action film, while one would probably have expected another animated productionprobably in computer graphics, as seen with Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

In fact, the new Nintendo Pictures division has never reported that it wants to focus only on CG animated productions, so anything can be. A renewed collaboration with Universal could also be functional for a project of this kind, but it will certainly be something to be treated with extreme care so as not to encounter the fury of fans.

In fact, rumors had already arisen previously about the possibility that The Legend of Zelda could be the next project to be treated in film form, but it will probably take some time before we have confirmation from Nintendo.