Now The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the past is fillable also on Windows and Nintendo Switch, thanks to the reverse engineering carried out on the game code, carried out by a programmer who goes by the name of xander-haj on Github. This rewrite of the Super Nintendo classic was made in C and contains a staggering 80,000 lines of code.

This version of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past contains all contents of the original, so same levels, same enemies and same puzzles. It currently requires the emulator’s PPU and DSP libraries to run LakeSNES, but could soon get rid of it. Among the features stands out the possibility of running the original machine code in parallel with that obtained through reverse engineering, thanks to the creation of state saves of both versions of the game after each frame of gameplay.

This excellent project would not have been possible without the Zelda 3 JP, with which the original rom has been reduced to assembly code. xander-haj started from this to create the version of him, finding the collaboration of nineteen other programmers.

Among the new features of this version of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the past stand out support for pixel shaders, for wide-screen, the addition of a high-resolution game world map and a second item slot that allows you to swap the active item faster.