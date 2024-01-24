Nintendo announced that on February 9, 2024 at 2:00 pm Italian time it will be possible to find the complete recording of the video on the company's official YouTube channel concert orchestral of The Legend of Zelda.

It will therefore be the perfect opportunity for everyone music and The Legend of Zelda fans to experience the concert, although there is not the magic of a live concert.

There are still a few weeks to go, but in the meantime you can read our special dedicated to The Legend of Zelda, the history of the musical instruments in the Nintendo series.