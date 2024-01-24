Nintendo announced that on February 9, 2024 at 2:00 pm Italian time it will be possible to find the complete recording of the video on the company's official YouTube channel concert orchestral of The Legend of Zelda.
It will therefore be the perfect opportunity for everyone music and The Legend of Zelda fans to experience the concert, although there is not the magic of a live concert.
There are still a few weeks to go, but in the meantime you can read our special dedicated to The Legend of Zelda, the history of the musical instruments in the Nintendo series.
The Legend of Zelda, the 2023 concert
The most recent concert published online and dedicated to The Legend of Zelda is that of April 2023. At this address you can find the complete almost two-hour video of the concert, published by the GAP Ensemble Orchestra
In this video, you can listen to the music of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The concert was in fact designed as advertising for the arrival of Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to Breath of the Wild.
