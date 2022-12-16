In celebration of its upcoming release, Prime Videos today shows us the debut trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2the animated series of Critical Role And Titmouse. It will consist of 12 episodes and three will be released each week, starting with the next one January 20, 2023.

In the cast of this second season we will find the voices of the actors Will Friedle (Growing up that struggle), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), Henry Winkler (Barry), Lance Reddick (John Wick), Cree Summer (Rugrats, The Patrick Star Show ), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Cheech Marin (Up in Smoke), Troy Baker (The Last of Us), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Beauty and the Beast), Ralph Inerson (The Witch) and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Ghost in the Shell 2 – Attack of the Cyborgs) and will return from the first part Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Encanto), Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Game of Thrones), Gina Torres (9-1-1: Lone Star) , Kelly Hu (BMF) and Esme Creed-Miles (Hanna).

The first season, always available on Prime Video, has achieved a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been acclaimed by critics around the world. Waiting for the release of Vox Machina Season 2, let’s admire the trailer below!

The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 – Trailer

Source: Prime Videos