In celebration of its upcoming release, Prime Videos today shows us the debut trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2the animated series of Critical Role And Titmouse. It will consist of 12 episodes and three will be released each week, starting with the next one January 20, 2023.
In the cast of this second season we will find the voices of the actors Will Friedle (Growing up that struggle), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), Henry Winkler (Barry), Lance Reddick (John Wick), Cree Summer (Rugrats, The Patrick Star Show ), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Cheech Marin (Up in Smoke), Troy Baker (The Last of Us), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Beauty and the Beast), Ralph Inerson (The Witch) and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Ghost in the Shell 2 – Attack of the Cyborgs) and will return from the first part Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Encanto), Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Game of Thrones), Gina Torres (9-1-1: Lone Star) , Kelly Hu (BMF) and Esme Creed-Miles (Hanna).
The first season, always available on Prime Video, has achieved a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been acclaimed by critics around the world. Waiting for the release of Vox Machina Season 2, let’s admire the trailer below!
The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 – Trailer
CULVER CITY, Calif. – Prime Video unveils the official trailer and announces the release date of the long-awaited second season de The Legend of Vox Machina, the critically acclaimed animated series from Critical Role and Titmouse. The second season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes each week starting January 20 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The first season achieved “Certified Fresh” status by placing on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% rating.
The new season two cast includes Will Friedle (Growing up is hard), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), Henry Winkler (Barry), Lance Reddick (John Wick), Cree Summer (rugrats, The Patrick Star Show), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Cheech Marine (Up in Smoke), Troy Baker (The Last of Us), Sendhil Ramamurthy (The beauty and the Beast), Ralph Inerson (The Witch), And Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Ghost in the Shell 2 – Attack of the cyborgs). Among the members of the cast already known also Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Enchanted), Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Game of thrones), Gina Torres (9-1-1: Lone Star), Kelly Hu (BMF extension), And Esme Creed-Miles (Hannah).
The Legend of Vox Machina
After saving the kingdom from evil and destruction at the hands of Exandria’s most terrifying power couple, Vox Machina must save the world once again, this time from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave. The Legend of Vox Machina is a production of Amazon Studios, Critical Role and Titmouse for Prime Video. The series stars the founders of Critical Role and the original performers Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIII), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O’Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV: Comrades), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the rescue) And Travis Willingham (Marvel’s Avengers). Critical Role members also have the role of executive producer, alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax) And Ben Kalina (Big Mouth).
Critical Role is one of the fastest growing independent media companies in the world, which began as a role-playing game among friends and evolved into a new kind of organization dedicated to storytelling, community and imagination. As Critical Role continues to expand the universe it has created, with complex stories set in an ever-changing world, it adds ever-new ways for fans to experience the brand, including fiction and non-fiction books on New York Best Seller lists Times, comics, graphic novels, collections, board and role-playing games, podcasts, live events and a critically acclaimed animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, airing exclusively on Prime Video. In addition, Critical Role has launched two major initiatives: an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Critical Role Foundation (CRF), and a board game publisher, Darrington Press. With an original cast of award-winning voice talent experts, also co-founders of the company, including Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey and Liam O’Brien, Critical Role is committed to ensuring that anyone can discover his stories, his characters and his community. For more information on Critical Role visit www.critrole.com.
Source: Prime Videos
#Legend #Vox #Machina #Season #trailer
Leave a Reply