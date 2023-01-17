The 20 th January The Legend of Vox Machina will expand with a second season and variety takes the opportunity to interview some members of the cast of dubbers of the work. The first to speak is Ashley Johnsonvoice actress of the gnome cleric Pike Trickfootsays that the upcoming season will be particularly inspired by Dungeons & Dragons with darker traits enriched by many comic scenes.

The Legend of Vox Machina is the animated adaptation of Critical Rolea live web series in which experienced actors participate in a Dungeons & Dragons campaign playing their characters throughout the episode. Matt Mercer he participated in both projects and, during the interview, he declared himself very satisfied with how the series is able to move easily between serious moments and funny interludes. The second season will revolve around the usual group of adventurers who this time will find themselves facing not one but four dragons bent on destroying the world.

Sam Riegelvoice actor of the gnome bard Scanlan Shorthaltstated that since Critical Role has been going on since 2015, we actually have a lot of material and the series could potentially continue for another five seasons. What can I say, listening to the cast of The Legend of Vox Machina, they all seem very enthusiastic about participating in the project. We just have to wait for these few days to see where the new season of this series will end up to be discovered.