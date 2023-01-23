If Thursday is dedicated to the adventures of the Bells Hellsto be seen on Twitch as the third campaign of their run born years ago on the Geek & Sundry channel, Friday instead takes on a new meaning with the arrival of the episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2, ready to continue the story of this strange group. We have seen the first three episodes, ready to talk about them in this review.

Recall, for the uninitiated, that the animated series The Legend of Vox Machina is inspired by the adventures played in Dungeons & Dragons by Critical Rolea group of voice actors who play and live stream role-playing sessions on the famous base of Wizards of the Coast.

The story so far

We had left our adventurers, Grog Strongjaw the Barbarian Goliath (Travis Willingham), Pike Trickfoot the Gnome Cleric (Ashley Johnson), Vex’ahlia the Half-Elf Ranger (Laura Bailey), Vax’ildan the Half-Elf Thief (Liam O’Brien), Percival de Rolo III the Human Gunslinger (Taliesin Jaffe), Keyleth of the Ashari of the Air, a Half-Elf Druid (Marisha Ray) and Scanlan Shorthalt the Bard Gnome (Sam Riegel) grappling with a party: after finally defeating the Briarwoods, back in Emon they are all happy to have finally removed that malevolent couple from the equation. Except that right in the happiest moment, a group of dragons called the Chroma Conclave arrives from the horizon, ready to destroy everything.

The series starts exactly from here, which in these three episodes tells what we could define as the real start of the adventure of the Vox Machine: if in fact the clash with the Briarwoods channeled the attention of the first season a bit (considering that the clash with the Blue Dragon Brimscythe ended in the first three episodes), we are still talking about a storyline that in D&D jargon concerns the character of Percival, sort of personal quest more than a common goal of the group. Unlike all that, the Chroma Conclave instead is ready to make life hell in everything Exandria.

The three episodes, aware of a background deposited with the first season, manage to exploit the previous narrative to tell things in a faster: it must be said that even in the first season there were no scruples about continuing the plot by cutting short the flashbacks, which in fact in this second season begin to explore interesting dynamics. These three episodes, especially the last one, give value to the relationship between Vex and Vax, their story as children (with a fantastic Troy Baker who plays their father Syldor Vessar) and what led them to become who they are. These tales, which have often found space in the campaign in background blurbs, have actually been explored in novels and comics, and it would be interesting if The Legend of Vox Machina takes all of this and unifies it into a single medium.

The interpretations of the other guest stars present in the second season are exceptional: among all, it stands out, as well as the usual Matthew MercerCritical Role Dungeon Master and voice-change artist capable of giving different interpretations one different from the other) also Lance Reddick, who voices Thordak, the leader of the Chroma Conclave. Finally, qualitatively, we are faced with an exceptional animation capable of channeling, as in the first season, the whole spirit of Dungeons & Dragons speaking both to the public accustomed to the famous role-playing game, and to those looking for an outspoken animated fantasy (and without restrictions related to blood, sex and profanity).

SPOILER WARNING – From now on there will be spoilers for the three episodes. If you don’t want to spoil the surprise or if you haven’t seen the episodes yet and want to wait, we invite you to read what’s below at a later time.

The ending of the third episode and what happens after

As we could see, the sphinx Osysa he explained to the Vox Machina that the only solution to defeat these dragons (and subsequently, if the plot of the original campaign is respected, Vecna) is to recover powerful objects: they are called Vestiges of Divergence, and they are legendary artifacts that date back to clashes that took place many centuries before. The first of all that the Vox Machina look for is the Aegis of the Deathwalker, armor worn in the past by the Champion of the Matron of the Ravens.

The problem is that, just like in the campaign, a rash move by Percy it will cause Vex to lose his life, hit by a trap above this armor. Only Vax’s pact with the Matron of Crows, to become her new champion, will allow her to be brought back to life. The clash with the Chroma Conclave is still far away, and as confirmed, the clash with these four dragons will probably also occupy the third season, considering that the group will have to look for other Vestiges before being able to face them.