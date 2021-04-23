Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Englishman Lee Sharp, 49, the legend of Manchester United and the famous TV presenter, called on his club to urgently renew the contract of French star Paul Pogba, describing him as a world class higher than many in the “Premier League”, and it should not be forfeited, especially since he will start Soon the last year of his contract.

In statements to the Mirror newspaper, Sharp called on the management of United to adhere to the presence of the world champion with France in the 2018 World Cup, within the team, because he still has much to offer with the “Red Devils”, and not to sacrifice by letting him go for free in 2022.

He added: If Pogba’s heart is in Manchester United, I will do what I can, by virtue of my close relationship with the club, to renew him before the end of this summer, but if he does not want to extend his contract or sign a new contract, because his head is busy with another club, approval will be made. He was sold at the beginning of the summer, so the club would have time to find a world-class replacement to take his place, but in any case I try my best to keep him for the club.

Sharp, who retired from football in 2004 and achieved great fame in the field of his television sports programs, told me that he is a fan of Paul Pogba and appreciates him very much and is dazzled by watching him play the ball.

He added: When Pogba is in his technical and physical form, he appears in a much better image than most of the “Premier League” players. He is the type of player who appears in difficult situations, and is good at leading the team, and he also has the ability to score goals and make them for his teammates. He is a great player. .

Pogba moved to Manchester United in 2016 from Juventus, Italy, for 100 million euros, and his name was associated with leaving “United” during the last two years, as Real Madrid and his former Italian club Juventus were interested in obtaining his services.