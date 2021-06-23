The legend of the Russian national football team, Alexander Mostovoy, in an interview with “Lente.ru” explained the reluctance of the team’s head coach Stanislav Cherchesov to resign.

“This question comes up all the time, and yesterday it was also asked, after all, but what did Cherchesov say? “No, I will train an efficient team.” Who will refuse sweet strawberries with a big contract? ” – said the former footballer. He added that he himself, most likely, would not have refused.

On June 21, the Russian national team lost to Denmark 1: 4 in the third round of the group stage of the European Championship. Stanislav Cherchesov’s team finished last in Quartet B and left the tournament.

Mostovoy is known for his performances for Moscow “Spartak” and a number of foreign clubs (Portuguese “Benfica”, French “Strasbourg”, Spanish “Celta”). For the Russian national team, he played 50 matches and scored ten goals.