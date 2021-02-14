“The seven deaths of the Palm House”. That appears on Google Maps when you search for “Palm House”, just plain. The location attached to the tragedy. Legends, alleged literary inspirations, more than a century of history, wear and tear, persistence of the nineteenth century surrounded by rationalist neighbors also adhered to that property.

The house of Riobamba 144, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Balvanera, has everything to tell a horror story: two deaths, a whole family with tragic endings, a palm tree that covers what happens, a labyrinthine design construction, brick homes, closed rooms. The myth that is born when there are gaps in history.

Death marked the house almost from the beginning: Catalina Espinosa bought it after the death of her husband, Dr. Galcerán, one of the 13,000 victims of the yellow fever outbreak of 1871. Catalina died just over a century ago, her six children locked her room as it was and never opened it again. Two died on the property. One, in doubtful circumstances.

The widow Catalina Espinosa de Galcerán bought the house, intact until today, at the end of the 19th century. It was inherited by her six children, who died tragic deaths. Photo Lucia Merle

Elisa was the only female sister. Also, the only devoted practitioner. And the one that survived them all. When her mother died, she took over the house, while her brothers studied or, according to the B-side of the legend, squandered their inheritance on parties and alcohol. Despite everything, they were received. They were a doctor, an engineer, a lawyer, a scribe, and an architect.

The most widespread story says that the five men died unexpectedly: one for a heart attack in a tennis match, another drowned near a sailboat, another in a car crash and one more in a duel. One of them died in one of the bedrooms of the house, along with a maid with whom he shared the sheets. The version at that time was that they had been poisoned by a brazier.

The staircase to the basement, the last room occupied by a member of the Galcerán family. Photo Lucia Merle

Elisa was a stenographer and worked in the National Congress. Every day I went to Our Lady of Balvanera Parish. But one day in 1992, Elisa missed mass: they found her dead, in the basement of the mansion. There he had moved his bedroom.

Every time a member of the family died, his room was closed as it had been. Photo Lucia Merle

The rest of the rooms were closed: had closed them as their occupants died. The myth says that he did not approve of the lifestyle of his brothers, contrary to their austerity. Imagination holds that she had something to do with their deaths, a point never proven.

Today those rooms are open: the editorial office of La Izquierda Diario and the Karl Marx Institute of Socialist Thought work there. Photo Lucia Merle

Now this residence beats at a different pace and with another role. From a sample of family opulence, it became the headquarters of collective creation. From a place where history was sewn between informational gaps, to a space where data circulates inside and out, in the form of a means of communication.

Is that its six rooms and terrace are divided between the editorial staff of La Izquierda Diario, radio and TV recording studios with green screen included, the Karl Marx Institute of Socialist Thought with its library, the Leon Trotsky Center for Studies, Research and Publications with its library. The house gained another energy. But the old one was not erased.

The library of the Karl Marx Institute of Socialist Thought. Photo Lucia Merle

“Is declared historical heritageso we can’t touch the facade. And for some remodeling we have to ask permission. It is a beautiful house, but with ailments ”, admits the journalist Florencia Sciutti, who met her as a local of the PTS and today she visits it as editor of La Izquierda Diario.

The fact that today there are fewer people due to the pandemic increases the feeling of being trapped in time: neither the classic bustle of the newsroom, nor the shouting of a heated debate is heard. Yes, the radio or television programs that are transmitted via streaming from their studios on the ground floor. Also, the steps on the creaking wood, the blow of a window that does not close.

The spirit of the old house is intact and is heard through the steps on the creaking wood or the knock of a window that does not close. Photo Lucia Merle

Legend has it that in the Palm House there are ghosts. “The landlords, a man over 50 and a girl over 20, who never knew if it was the daughter or the niece, said that they listened to Elisa’s cry, or that they saw it happen ”, says the writer and screenwriter Guillermo Barrantes, who came to the house in 1994 and spent a year in it.

There are those who claim to have heard the cry of Elisa Galcerán, who died in 1992, in the basement. Photo Lucia Merle

At the time, Barrantes was a salesman for a branch of a Bond Street Gallery camping store. He used the palm tree to hang up some tents, he arranged mats on the floor, he put up a poster. But the business was terminated before the end of that year.

“Nobody understood anything, between the house that looked like something out of a horror movie, the tents and the palm tree,” recalls the author. In the end, I took the opportunity to write my first story there, ‘The legend of the invincible’. In that place I had plenty of inspiration ”. The same that was attributed to him for Julio Cortázar to create the story “House taken.” A connection that was never corroborated.

Manchita is one of the guardians of the Casa de la Palmera. Photo Lucia Merle

Barrantes also had plenty of time, for lack of customers. “I went up the stairs and went through all the floors. I verified the myth: several rooms were closed, as the story tells. There was one that was open, upstairs, with the old closets full of newspaper clippings, the rickety beds but still standing. ” He doesn’t remember what news it was, only that it left him with a strange feeling.

Gervasio challenges on the unpolished wooden floor. He is one of the two cats who know better than anyone the secrets of the House of the Palm. Photo Lucia Merle

Today there are no tours open to the public, although a black cat invites you to enter, leaning out of the barred entrance. It is Manchita, Gervasio’s companion, who is waiting for him inside, lying on the unpolished wooden floor. Able to get into any corner, perhaps they are the ideal ones to guide a visit to this house that reveals only what it wants to show.

