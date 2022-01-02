The player confirmed that he had reached an agreement to play for the club “Suzuka Point Getters”, which plays in the ranks of the fourth division in the Japanese League, which is being trained by his older brother.

“The team agrees 100 percent with my wishes,” Miura told local media, indicating his desire to continue playing until he reached his 60s.

Miura had consolidated his record as the oldest player in Japan when he defended the colors of “Yokohama FC” in the first division of his country.

But the player was content with playing only one minute in the ranks of his team, which finished the season in last place.

Miura, who will turn 55 next February, was one of the most famous Asian players in the nineties of the last century, and he started his career with the famous Brazilian club Santos in 1986.

“King Kazuo” scored 55 goals in 89 matches for the Japanese national team. He also participated in the 1998 World Cup in France, in the first samurai participation in the World Cup finals.