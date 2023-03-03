Few days ago, shinji mikami announced his retirement from the video game industry, passing in the coming months, the baton of his leadership to the new generations that are part of Tango Gameworksproperty of Bethesda and therefore, of Microsoft. Without a doubt, the digital entertainment sector would not be the same without the presence of the renowned designer.

The Lord Mikami failed to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a pilot in the Formula 1however, used the love for horror movies and his passion for karate to incorporate them in a certain way throughout his creative path in the world of video games.

in a fortuitous way, shinji mikami He attended a job fair at a well-known hotel, which was mentioned in a pamphlet that a friend gave him. In this event, it was where he was able to talk with executives from Nintendo and Capcomopting for the second to start his career.

In his time at the Street Fighter production house, Mikami made his first steps with Disney’s Aladdin until consecrated with titles that revolutionized the market as resident Evil and resident evil 4in addition to dino crisis. Likewise, he was able to conceive God Handa game that in its time went unnoticed but is a true work of art.

Upon arriving at Platinum Gameshe tried his luck with Vanquishdelivering frantic action and shooter gameplay, while participating in a collaboration with sweat51 to produce Shadows of the Damnedthe crazy adventure of García Hotspur, a Mexican demon hunter who goes to the underworld to save his true love.

Finally, it was the incorporation of shinji mikami to Tango Gameworks where his leadership and experience were reflected in the two installments of The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo and of course, the recent and successful Hi Fi Rush. The unknown remains if in the inkwell it was found The Evil Within 3 or if there are other projects in which the aforementioned developer may have had an influence but which have not yet been disclosed.

The legacy he has left shinji mikami It is very rough and served as a starting point for various productions to be a source of inspiration for other colleagues and to gain a foothold in the golden pages of the video game industry. It will be interesting to know what practices will be implemented Hidetoshi Yokotacurrent leader of Tango Gameworksto not only preserve but continue Mikami san’s heritage.