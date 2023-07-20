NIS America has released a new trailer dedicated to the protagonists of The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails. Within the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we will be able to get acquainted with the characters who will accompany us throughout the adventure. But not only that, the trailer will in fact allow us to admire a preview some of the game’s unique mechanics.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails will be available in Europe starting from next September 22 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more information about the game in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: NIS America