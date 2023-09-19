NIS America has released the launch trailer for The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trailsthe next one coming September 22nd. As previously anticipated, the protagonist of the adventure will be Nayuta who, after meeting a fairy-like creature named Wehe will face a journey between different worlds in the company of his friend Cygna.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PC. You can find more information on the game in our in-depth review. Good vision!

Source: NIS America