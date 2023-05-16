NIS America announces the release date for The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trailsspin-off of the RPG saga of Nihon FalcomThe Legend of Heroes.

In this title, originally released on PSP in Japan, we will be able to dive into a new adventure and join the young man Nayuta as she fulfills her dream of exploring beyond the horizon of her home island. After a fateful encounter with a fairy-like creature named WeNayuta and his friend cygna they find themselves on an adventure through different worlds… What will the future hold for Nayuta?

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails will be available from next September 22nd on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Below we can see a new story trailer.

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails – Story Trailer

Source: NIS America via PLAION