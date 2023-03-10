NIS America has finally unveiled the launch window for the western version of The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails. The title will be available in Europe throughout the autumn on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, although a specific date has not been announced at the moment. As previously anticipated, the protagonist of the title will be Nayutaa young boy eager for adventure who will find himself following a particular creature named We on a journey across the worlds.

We leave you now with a new trailer for The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, under which you can find further details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

NIS America announces The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails will come up Nintendo Switch™, PS4™ And pc in the’autumn 2023! Discovery awaits players beyond the horizon! The announcement trailer is available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=Z8rgyZ-gc8E Nayuta has always dreamed of exploring beyond the horizon of her home island. After a fateful encounter with a fairy-like creature named Noi, he and his friend Cygna find themselves transported on an adventure across multiple worlds to stop an evil plot. Players will be able to join the fray with real-time action gameplay and environmental puzzles that will change according to the seasons. They will also be able to use magic, also based on the seasons, and powerful weapons to take down enemies, as well as unlock new techniques based on their performance.

Source: NIS America