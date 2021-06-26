The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails is one of the games announced by Falcom and NIS America during the development team’s recent commemorative stream and is a action RPG for PC and console, expected to arrive in 2023 and visible in images and trailers.

It is a reissue of Nayuta no Kiseki released in 2012 on PSP and then remastered in PS4 version, but never released from Japan, or an operation similar to those that characterize the other titles announced for the occasion, namely The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero and Trails to Azure.

Again, however, the wait is decidedly long, with the game expected to arrive only in 2023 on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails will have voice acting in English and subtitles at least in that language, with the exception of any other additions.

Protagonist of the history is Nayuta, a dreamer boy who has always wanted to explore the world beyond the horizon and who can finally make his dream come true after meeting a fairy called Noi, from which the classic training journey begins that leads to the growth of the characters and possibly to save the whole world from a terrible looming threat.

It is a Japanese-style RPG with action elements, which recalls the classic tradition of the genre and the typical style of Falcom, as demonstrated by images and presentation trailers.