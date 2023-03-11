Publisher NIS America has announced that it will publish in the West The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails. The game will be available in Europe and North America for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) during thefall.

For the occasion, a trailer was also presented which broadly introduces the features of the game and which you can view below. On NIS America Online Store pre-orders for the are already available limited edition of The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails from $89.99. Includes the Deluxe Edition of the game, the original soundtrack on CD, acrylic figurines of the characters Natuya and Noi, a bookmark and a hardcover art book.

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails is the remastered version of the action-style JRPG created by Nihon Falcom in 2012 which is part of the Trails genre, in turn the son of The Legend of Heroes franchise. Read the plot synopsis below:

“Nayuta spends her days stargazing above her home island and wondering what lies beyond the horizon. Even though others say the sea they live on is flat and finite, Nayuta knows there is something else just waiting to be discovered.”

“Sometimes, from Nayuta’s house, stars and ruins can be seen falling from the sky, possible glimmers of other worlds. While exploring one of these ruins, he and his friends rescue a fairy-like girl called Noi who says to Nayuta that something very important has been stolen from her and asks for her help to recover it. This is how Nayuta’s journey begins, which will take him far beyond the borders of his island and will make him experience new worlds and extraordinary discoveries!”