The brand that built “the fastest trucks in the world” (copyright Ettore Bugatti) is retiring its iconic 12-cylinder. And it does so with a poetry and love never seen before in the automotive world. Because its W12 is more than a symbol, it is a piece of the heart of this brand, which has always been faithful to the recipe – magical art – of solving performance problems with horsepower.

Ettore Bugatti was referring to the monstrous “3 Litre” in his joke, a racing car built by Bentley from 1921 to 1929. It weighed 1800 kg (for the time, and still today, madness) but reached 160 km/h in 1921, setting the world record for production cars. Then in 1924 it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and repeated the triumph in 1927…

And today, as in the 1920s, Bentleys still use this recipe. Unique, inimitable, brazen. It’s like cutting butter with a chainsaw, lighting a cigarette with a flamethrower, but the result is unique. A result that is achieved, precisely, by placing a gigantic engine full of torque and horsepower under the hood.

Bentley Motors has celebrated in style as the latest high-performance 12-cylinder engine has been built – all by hand – at the company’s headquarters in Crewe, UK. It was a special occasion to mark a special occasion; a commemorative lunch for all the W12 assembly and research and development teams was held at Bentley’s Heritage Garage in Crewe. Guests then gathered for a portrait in Pyms Lane Plaza. And assembly colleagues were presented with a commemorative W12 piston to mark the occasion. At the heart of it all, the men who have built (by hand, it should be remembered) something like 100,000 W12 engines since 2003.

This was indeed a mad powerplant, requiring around seven hours of painstaking assembly from 2,600 separate components. Pistons and connecting rods were matched in sets balanced to within a gram so that the finished engine would run smoothly enough to pass the famous “coin test” and deliver record power and reliability. The finished W12, after being leak-tested, cold-fired and fired hot, could power a first-series Continental GT Speed, giving it a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and the ability to soar well past the 200 mph mark.

It all started with a quest for refinement and power in a compact twelve-cylinder engine. Essentially, the engine was two narrow-angle V6 engines sharing a common crankshaft. The compact W12 is 24 per cent shorter than a conventional V12, making it ideal for the taut, muscular lines of the Continental GT, launched in 2003.

Thanks to new intake, exhaust, turbocharging and intercooling systems developed in-house by Bentley engineers, the 2003 Continental GT developed 552bhp. But more importantly, record-breaking torque from just 1,600rpm, giving the new model the punch across the entire engine speed range that has always been a Bentley hallmark. Thus the combination of 12-cylinder power, all-wheel drive and a top speed in excess of 200mph, combined with the Continental GT’s sensual, flowing form, proved a global success.

But Bentley has never stopped improving and revolutionising its W12: in 2015, after three years of design, development and testing, the second version was born. The turbochargers became twin-scroll to provide quicker response and immediate torque; two different fuel systems ensured there was no compromise between performance and emissions and, crucial to the Bentayga’s off-road performance, the engine was tested to operate at lean angles of up to 35 degrees in either direction. During part-throttle or trailing-edge acceleration, cylinder deactivation switches off a bank of six cylinders entirely for greater fuel efficiency.

Then came the W12’s final act, with a limited run of 120 ‘Speed ​​Edition 12’ models for the Bentayga, Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur. Unique features included Edition 12 badging, tread plates, seat embroidery, fascia inlays and a numbered engine plaque. Owners also received a commemorative scale model of the W12 engine block. The W12 engine also played a key role in establishing Coachbuilt by Mulliner as the pinnacle of individual automotive luxury. The Bacalar barchetta, the rarest two-door Bentley with just 12 examples, is powered by a 650bhp W12.

In short, with over 100,000 examples continuing to deliver exceptional performance to owners around the world, the Bentley W12 is the most successful 12-cylinder engine of the modern era. Over its lifetime, constant development has resulted in a 34% increase in power and a 54% increase in torque, while achieving a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions.

But there’s more. Although this iconic powerplant was never intended as a racing machine, the Bentley W12 achieved some significant records during its 20-year production run. In 2007, four-time World Rally Champion Juha Kankkunen set the world ice speed record in a Continental GT, reaching 199.98mph on the frozen sea in the Bay of Bothnia. In 2011, he returned in a 621bhp Continental Supersports Convertible and raised the bar to 205.48mph.

Four years later, in 2015, actor Idris Elba set a new UK land speed record at Pendine Sands, clocking 180.361mph in a Continental GT Speed. In 2018, two-time winner Rhys Millen of the Race to the Clouds at Pikes Peak, Colorado, set a new production SUV record. Driving a W12 Bentayga, he completed the 12.42-mile course in just 10.49.9sec, averaging 66.5mph, shaving almost two minutes off the previous record. Millen returned in 2019 with a W12-powered Continental GT Speed ​​and set a new Pikes Peak Production Car record, clocking 10min 18.488sec, averaging 70mph and beating the previous record by 8.4sec.

There is no denying, then, that the W12 has played a pivotal role in Bentley’s evolution as the world’s most sought-after luxury car brand: whatever happens as Bentley embarks on its electric era, the W12 will not be forgotten.

That said, but then why does Mr. Bentley send this legendary W12 to the gallows? The engine that explained the mileage to the world of enthusiasts?

The answer lies in Bentley’s commitment to its Beyond100 strategy, with a 10-year, €3 billion investment program in the development of future models (from 2026 all models will be exclusively hybrid or electric and from 2030 only fully electric cars) and in the Pyms Lane plant in Crewe, England, where all Bentley models are built.

The new engines will all have to be super eco-friendly, but in keeping with tradition: the new Continental has a powerful twin-turbo V8 “helped” by an electrified power unit. The result? It will be the most powerful Bentley in history with 782 HP and 1,000 Nm of torque. The legacy of the W12 and its spirit are safe. At least until the full electrics arrive in 2030. Then we’ll see. God save the Queen say the English. But we are certain that in Crewe they will find a way to save their queen.