Recently announced for the whole world, including the West thanks to NIS Americawe learn today that The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered will be available in Japan next February 1, 2024 under the label FuRyu.

The title will come up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The Western date remains suspended in early months of 2024.

NIS America announces The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered!

Milan, 25 September 2023 – NIS America is excited to announce that The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered coming early 2024 on Nintendo Switch™, PS4®, PS5® and PC! Take control of your story and join seven adventurers as they explore the mysterious land of Avalon on their own unique journeys.

More information about the game:

Discovered ten years ago, the island of Avalon is shrouded in mystery. The continent is said to have been forged by gods and elementals and is home to many fabulous treasures of immense power. Numerous brave souls have attempted to venture and investigate the lands of Avalon. Will you be next?

Follow the stories of seven heroes as they discover uncharted lands to fulfill their unique desires. Each of them has their own skills and stories to tell. Manage battle formations and give instructions on specific combat roles to prevail in battle and achieve victory. Utilize the ancient power of elementals by forging contracts during battle to call upon powerful abilities. Embark on an epic journey!

Key Details: