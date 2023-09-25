NIS America he announced The Legend of Legacy HD Remasterednew version of the classic for Nintendo 3DS developed by Cattle Call. The title will be available worldwide in early 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

In North America the title will also be released in one Deluxe Editionwhich includes the digital soundtrack and a mini-artbook, and in a very rich Limited Edition. The latter will include an artbook of over 50 pages, the soundtrack CD, a fabric poster and a set of 7 cards dedicated to the protagonists, all enclosed in a collector’s box. At the moment we don’t know if these editions will also be available in Europe.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for The Legend of Legacy HD Remasteredwishing you a good viewing as always!

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered – Announcement Trailer

NIS America announces The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered! Milan, 25 September 2023 – NIS America is excited to announce that The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered coming early 2024 on Nintendo Switch™, PS4®, PS5® and PC! Take control of your story and join seven adventurers as they explore the mysterious land of Avalon on their own unique journeys. The announcement trailer is available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=NciykjtKnf8 More information about the game: Discovered ten years ago, the island of Avalon is shrouded in mystery. The continent is said to have been forged by gods and elementals and is home to many fabulous treasures of immense power. Numerous brave souls have attempted to venture and investigate the lands of Avalon. Will you be next? Follow the stories of seven heroes as they discover uncharted lands to fulfill their unique desires. Each of them has their own skills and stories to tell. Manage battle formations and give instructions on specific combat roles to prevail in battle and achieve victory. Utilize the ancient power of elementals by forging contracts during battle to call upon powerful abilities. Embark on an epic journey! More information on: https://nisamerica.com/legendoflegacy-hd/ Add the title to your Steam wishlist: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2516220/The_Legend_of_Legacy_HD_Remastered/ Key Details: A legendary story : Illustrator Tomomi Kobayashi, famous composer Masashi Hamauzu, writer Masato Kato, game designer Kyoji Koizumi and Masataka Matsuura come together to create a one-of-a-kind adventure!

: Illustrator Tomomi Kobayashi, famous composer Masashi Hamauzu, writer Masato Kato, game designer Kyoji Koizumi and Masataka Matsuura come together to create a one-of-a-kind adventure! Seven heroic journeys : Every character of The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered has its own motivation for exploring Avalon and its own ending. She plays as each character to see how their stories unfold!

: Every character of The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered has its own motivation for exploring Avalon and its own ending. She plays as each character to see how their stories unfold! Innovation in combat: Battle enthusiasts can discover a new level of challenge during battles by using formations and positions to assign flexible combat roles instead of fixed classes!

Source: NIS America