For a few days now, NIS America made a pretty special announcement, and this is confirmation of The Legend of Legacy HD Remastereda game that serves as a port of a classic Japanese RPG that arrived a few years ago for Nintendo 3DS. However, since it came out in its last years, it did not gain a large audience, which is why they sought to launch it again and not only for switchbut for other platforms within the gaming industry.

Today a trailer has been released in which they show us more of the gameplay and cinematic scenes, confirming some alterations with respect to the touch screen that the 3Ds had, to this are added additions that only this version will have, and therefore, the Collectors will want to get their hands on it. All accompanied by an anime-type art style that will appeal to fans of similar RPG franchises such as Such either Star Ocean.

Here you can see the trailer:

This is the synopsis of the game’s story:

When the legendary island of Avalon, land of the gods, suddenly awakens from its eternal slumber, fortune hunters from all over the world head to its shores to discover its secrets.

As for the game’s release date, it will be next March 22, 2024 when users will be able to take a look at this story in a new resolution and extra features. For its part, and as we already mentioned, it will not be limited to a single platform. will reach Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and also the PCthis through the gaming platform in Steam.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: We will definitely have to wait for this game, because if they are going to bring it from the 3DS it should be worth it in the end as a classic JRPG, perhaps at the level of others like Bravely Default. But hey, there are still a few months left to get our hands on it.