Nihon Falcom released a demo for the version in Japan Nintendo Switch Of The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak. Available on eShop starting todaythis trial version will allow us to play in preview the entire prologue. Progress made can be maintained transferring saves from the demo to the full gamethus allowing us to start directly from the first chapter of the plot.

I remind you that version Nintendo Switch Of The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak will arrive in Japan next February 15, 2024. The title will also arrive in the West distributed by NIS Americabut we will have to wait until spring 2024. You can find more information about it in our previous article.

Source: Nihon Falcom Street Gematsu