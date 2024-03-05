The NIS America series relaunches The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreakwhich shows itself in a new trailer from which we also learn the release date for this re-release of the chapter in question in the Japanese RPG franchise.
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak originally launched on September 30, 2021 on PS4 and then on July 28, 2022 on PS5, then on PC and finally on Nintendo Switch a few days ago, but in all these cases it was the Asian release .
Now there is an official launch in the West, where the game will arrive on July 5, 2024as also announced in the trailer above.
An epic story
The game tells the story history by Van Arkride, an adventurer who finds himself involved in a story bigger than himself, which will lead him to deal with the fate of the Republic of Calvard, which is experiencing a period of uncertain peace after a short war, but with threats emerging on the horizon.
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak is set up as a Japanese style RPG classic, with a combat system that combines tactical and action elements, as well as a series of characters with different characteristics.
The particular alignment system allows you to choose whether to side with law or chaos, with different consequences that can influence the unfolding of events.
#Legend #Heroes #Trails #Daybreak #release #date #trailer #NIS #game
Leave a Reply