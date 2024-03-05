The NIS America series relaunches The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreakwhich shows itself in a new trailer from which we also learn the release date for this re-release of the chapter in question in the Japanese RPG franchise.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak originally launched on September 30, 2021 on PS4 and then on July 28, 2022 on PS5, then on PC and finally on Nintendo Switch a few days ago, but in all these cases it was the Asian release .

Now there is an official launch in the West, where the game will arrive on July 5, 2024as also announced in the trailer above.