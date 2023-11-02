Nihon Falcom has revealed the Japanese release date for the version Nintendo Switch Of The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak. This version of the title will be available in Japan starting from February 15, 2024. At the end of the article you can find the opening of the Nintendo Switch version.

As previously mentioned in Europe the game will be distributed by NIS America starting from summer 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. The company has anticipated that it will also be released in a Limited Edition exclusive to its store, you can find further details in our previous article. Good vision!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak – Opening (Switch)

Source: Nihon Falcom via Gematsu