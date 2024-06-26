According to a leak that occurred via the PlayStation Store, NIS America is about to announce the European and North American editions of The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak IIWestern version of Kuro no Kiseki II.

The official announcement will probably take place during theAnime Expo of next July 5th, where NIS America will hold a panel related to the first chapter The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreakcoming right on July 5th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC in the West.

Source: PlayStation Store Street Gematsu