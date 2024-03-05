NIS America announces European release date for The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreaknew chapter in the saga of The Legend of Heroes signed Nihon Falcom coming up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. The title will be available in Europe in physical and digital formats next July 5th.

Below we can see a new trailer.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak – Trailer with release date

Between law and chaos lies the dawn of adventure The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreakcoming soon July 5, 2024 on Nintendo Switch™, PS4®, PS5® and PC. Follow the spriggan Van Arkride as he takes on a case that will change the fate of the Republic of Calvard… and his own. Will the forces of the shadowy organization known as Almata bring chaos to the nation, or will Van and his allies have what it takes to stop them? Watch the new trailer and visit the official site for more information!

Source: NIS America via PLAION