NIS America announced the arrival in the West of The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreakknown in Japan as Kuro no Kiseki. The title will be available during summer 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Starting from September 29th it will be possible to pre-order the game via NIS EU Online Store even in one Limited Edition exclusive for consoles which will include:

a copy of the game with a reversible cover for your chosen platform

a Steelbook case

the artbook Trails Uncovered

the soundtrack Digipack Calvard in Concert

a business card

a set of mini-posters

…all contained in a collector’s box

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak, below which you can find further details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak – Announcement Trailer

NIS America announces The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak Milan, 21 September 2023 – NIS America is pleased to announce that The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak will arrive in summer 2024 on Nintendo Switch™, PS4®, PS5®, and PC. Fight your way through intense combat that comes to life with beautiful visuals, and create your own Calvard gaming experience with mechanics like high-speed mode and a new alignment system! The story so far… The life of the spriggan is just one of the many professions born from the Republic of Calvard. Whether as a detective, negotiator, or bounty hunter, Van Arkride takes the kind of work that legitimate sources can't accept. Whether it's something best left out of the public eye, or even a request from an underworld criminal organization, as long as he pays, he'll take almost any job that comes to the table. The year is S.1208. A classy young woman, dressed in the uniform of an esteemed academy, visits a ruined building in the Old Town neighborhood of Edith, the nation's capital. With a very dignified look, he looks at the door sign in front of her. It reads: "ARKRIDE Solutions Office: Complicated Matters Only." Courageously, he knocks on the door three times. "Early in the morning…?", grumbles a relaxed but surprisingly young voice, accompanied by a yawn. From the moment he opens the door to greet her, a new story begins.

Follow bounty hunter Van Arkride as he takes on a case that will change the fate of the nation… and his own. He explores the borders of the Republic of Calvard immersing you in a story full of action and intrigue. Spriggan in action: Seamlessly switch between field battles and turn-based combat with the revamped AT (Action Time) battle system, and expand your arsenal of Arts and Skills with the sixth-generation combat orbment, Xipha.

Seamlessly switch between field battles and turn-based combat with the revamped AT (Action Time) battle system, and expand your arsenal of Arts and Skills with the sixth-generation combat orbment, Xipha. Halfway between law and chaos: With the Alignment system, your choices and actions influence how the story unfolds. Your propensity toward Law, Chaos, and shades in between can influence your status in the city, who allies or opposes you, and even what jobs and dialogue options are available. Exit: Summer 2024

Platforms: Nintendo Switch™, PS4®, PS5®, and PC

Type: RPG

Player(s): 1

Texts: English

Audio: English/Japanese

Rating: ESRB: RATING PENDING

Publisher: NIS America, Inc.

Developer/Licensee: Nihon Falcom

