Crunchyroll’s YouTube channel posted a trailer official The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern Warthe anime series set in the same universe as Falcom’s JRPG game franchise and linked, albeit indirectly, to the quadrilogy Trails of Cold Steel published between 2013 and 2018.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War stars Lavian Winslet, a girl who joins the Northern Jeagers mercenary group to protect her native North Ambria, located northwest of the continent of Zemurian. Lavian is part of a special unit tasked with infiltrating the empire of Erebonia and obtaining information about the “hero of the Empire” who poses a threat to her nation. Considering the incipit, the anime should be set between Trails of Cold Steel 2 and 3.

The anime follows a story unrelated to that of the games, in fact, as we can see in the movie, Rean Schwarzer and the other students of Class 7 do not appear as protagonists of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel, but only original characters. Despite this, fans of the series will certainly notice important links with the series already in the trailer.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War will debut during the 2023 and will be visible on Crunchyroll. Over the next year, The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure will also be released in Europe on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.