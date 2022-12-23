UserJoy Japan has announced a smartphone RPG based on the animated series The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern Warwhich will begin broadcasting in Japan in the month of January 2023.

The release of the game is expected, at the moment only in Japan, in the course of 2023. In addition to the story from the anime, there will be an original story and characters in the game. In terms of gameplay, theARCUS II introduced in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III.

The anime series from which the game will be based will also arrive in simulcast in Italy starting next January 8 exclusively on Crunchyroll.

The plot of Northern War

S.1205. You wash is a girl born and raised in the state ofAmbria northern, the poorest region of the northwestern part of Zemuria. To protect her hometown and prove she’s different from her grandfather Vladonce hailed as a hero but later a traitor to northern Ambria, volunteers to serve in the famed Northern Jaegers, the largest jaeger corps on the continent. Dedicated to her duties to the point of repeatedly violating discipline, Lavi is assigned to a platoon with Marty, Iseria and Talion and is ordered to embark on a daring undercover mission in theErebonian Empire.

Source: UserJoy Japan Street Gematsu