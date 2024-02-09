The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III And IV they are two of the most beloved chapters of the franchise, which year after year have managed to carve out more and more space for themselves in an increasingly rich panorama – that of Japanese role-playing games. Developed by Nihon Falcom and published by NIS Americathese titles continue the narrative and gameplay that have made the series so loved by fans, so much so that it has now landed on PlayStation 5 console in a “combo pack” that will not fail to interest collectors (both in digital format on the PlayStation Store which can be purchased individually, and in physical format in a single package).

These two titles are set several years after the first two chapters, which follow the adventures of Rean Schwarzer and his students: he is a war hero who became an instructor at a branch of theThors Military Academyand they who must face the consequences of the Erebonian civil war and the new threats looming over the world.

Trails of Cold Steel III: between tactics and narrative

In Trails of Cold Steel IIIthe narration is one of the strengths, with an intricate plot that unfolds through numerous well-developed characters and complex relationships. In addition to facing the challenges of his new life as a military instructor, Rean must confront his dark past and his connections to influential figures in the world of Erebonia. Interpersonal relationships play a crucial role in the story, adding depth and complexity to the plot.

From a gameplay perspective, Trails of Cold Steel III continues to deliver Turn-based combat system, profound and engaging in its own way. Players can assemble a team of characters with unique abilities and different tactics, and make the most of the synergies between them to defeat various opponents. The game features a “link” system that allows characters to support each other in battleadding another layer of strategy.

Graphicallyin this PS5 version, Trails of Cold Steel III is a step forward compared to its predecessors, with detailed settings and well-animated characters, although one would perhaps have expected something more from these ports. The soundtrack is equally engaging, with songs that fit perfectly with theatmosphere of the game and which help create an immersive experience for the player.

The combat system Turn-based is deep and rewarding, offering a wide range of tactical options for players. Assembling a balanced team of characters with unique abilities is essential to face challenges, thanks also to the presence of mechanics such as the “Brave Order” system and the “Break System”, which add additional layers of strategy and tactics to battles. Also, miscellaneous extra activities to be carried out outside the main plot, such as side missions, mini-games and collectibles, extend the duration of the adventure.

Trails of Cold Steel IV: From Better to Better

Going further, Trails of Cold Steel IV brings to fruition many of the narrative threads and relationships developed in previous chapters, offering a satisfying if not perfect experience. The game continues to explore the war themes, of friendship he was born in sacrifice, with the characters having to pay the consequences of their actions. In a country on the brink of war, the game once again follows Rean and his allies in their fight to stop a new threat to Erebonia. The characters, each with their own stories and motivations, are once again at the center, with their relationships deepening further.

From a gameplay perspective, Trails of Cold Steel IV delivers a similar experience to its predecessor, with a deep and tactical combat system that tests the player's skills. However, the game also introduces new elements and characters playable, offering even greater variety in battle strategies.

Graphically, Trails of Cold Steel IV maintains the high standards set by the serieswith detailed settings and fluid animations, even if we are far from Triple A productions, especially as regards this conversion for the PlayStation 5 console. A different matter for the soundtrack, which although continuing to be a strong point, perhaps does not have those songs memorable ones you would expect to hear from such an experience.

In conclusion, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III and IV are two more than good chapters of an already acclaimed series. Strengthened by an engaging narrative, in-depth gameplay and a well-made rendering, the two titles will certainly be interesting for fans of the series, but they certainly do not offer an unmissable experience for anyone who is not familiar with it and is approaching it perhaps precisely in conjunction with the launch of this combo pack.