NIS America has finally revealed the release date for the version PlayStation 5 of the third and fourth chapters of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel. Both titles will be available in the West starting next year February 16, 2024. It will be possible to purchase them in physical edition thanks to a pack that will contain bothor individually digitally via the PlayStation Store.

To celebrate the announcement, the software house has released a new trailer dedicated to the games, let’s enjoy it together!

Trails of Cold Steel III / Trails of Cold Steel IV – Gameplay Trailer (PS5)

*Digital versions sold separately Fight to save the world in Trails of Cold Steel III / Trails of Cold Steel IV! Follow Rean Schwarzer as he trains the next generation of Class VII to fight the growing flames of conflict. United, will they be able to save Zemuria from all-out war? This is the perfect starting point to immerse yourself in the world of Trails! Start your adventure with this one unmissable collection and enjoy a gameplay with deep RPG mechanics, more performing than ever on PS5®! Look at the new gameplay trailer for a more in-depth look at the world of Trails!

Source: NIS America