NIS America revealed the arrival of a version PlayStation 5 for the third and fourth chapters of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel. Both games will be available on Sony console in early 2024, and will also be sold in a bundle that will contain both. Furthermore all previously released additional content will be included in both games.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for these two versions, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Trails of Cold Steel III / Trails of Cold Steel IV – Announcement Trailer (PS5)

NIS America announces The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III / The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV for PS5® Milan, 21 September 2023 – NIS America is pleased to announce that The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III / The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV is coming to PlayStationⓇ5 in early 2024! The announcement trailer is available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLTLhUNyI7g More information about the game: After the Erebonian Civil War, war hero Rean Schwarzer restarts his life as an instructor at the Thors branch of the Military Academy. Join him in a new adventure in the series Trails in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III / The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV! Experience the complete story of Rean and the new Class VII as they face the consequences of war and the emergence of new threats in this rich combo pack. Immerse yourself in the world of Trails and enjoy deeper, more powerful RPG gameplay than ever on PlayStationⓇ5. These iterations of the series Trails they will also include cosmetic DLC that will make party members even better. Discover the wonders of Erebonia! More information on: [https://thelegendofheroes.com/tocs/] Key Details: The beginning of a great adventure: You’re new to the series Trails? Start your adventure with this unmissable combo pack and dive in The Legend of Heroes!

Erebonian Excellence: The land of Erebonia shines in high definition on PlayStationⓇ5! Discover and explore beautiful views like never before.

Bonus Content: Characters will always look their best from head to toe thanks to the included cosmetic DLC. Exit: First months of 2024

Platform: PS5®

Type: RPG

Player(s): 1

Texts: English, French (only Trails of Cold Steel III)

Audio: English, Japanese

Rating: Trails of Cold Steel III – ESRB Rating: TEEN

Trails of Cold Steel IV – ESRB Rating: TEEN

Publisher: NIS America, Inc.

Developer/Licensee: Nihon Falcom

Source: NIS America