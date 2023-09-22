NIS America announced the PS5 versions Of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 And The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4.

They will be available in early months of 2024 both in digital format on PlayStation Store, which can be purchased individually, and in physical format in a single package. The announcement is accompanied by an official trailer, which you can view below.

Pre-orders have also started for a rich Collector’s Edition priced at $99.99 NIS America Online Storewhich includes a copy of the two games, the digital soundtrack, a mini art book, a hardcover art book, a fabric map, a set of postcards and a collector’s box.