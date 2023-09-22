NIS America announced the PS5 versions Of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 And The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4.
They will be available in early months of 2024 both in digital format on PlayStation Store, which can be purchased individually, and in physical format in a single package. The announcement is accompanied by an official trailer, which you can view below.
Pre-orders have also started for a rich Collector’s Edition priced at $99.99 NIS America Online Storewhich includes a copy of the two games, the digital soundtrack, a mini art book, a hardcover art book, a fabric map, a set of postcards and a collector’s box.
The Adventures of Rean Schwarzer arrives on PS5
For those who don’t know them, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 and 4 are two JRPG made by Falcom. The Trails of Cold Steel series continues, itself part of the The Legend of Heroes franchise.
Set several years after the first two chapters, the games follow the adventures of Rean Schwarzer, a war hero who becomes an instructor at a branch of Thors Military Academy, and his students, who must face the consequences of the Erebonian civil war and the new threats looming over the world.
