NIS America released the trailer with international press votes for The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie. As previously anticipated, the new chapter of the franchise will allow us to experience the parallel adventure of three protagonists Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings and the mysteriousc”, with one of the largest cast of characters ever seen within the saga.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you want to know more about the game you can find many details in our in-depth review. Good vision!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie – Trailer with international press quotes available The press is enthusiastic about The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie! This culminating chapter of the series Trails is winning critics and fans. “Trails into Reverie is an all-star gathering that feels like a big franchise festival” – Push Square “The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie is an amazing JRPG” – NoisyPixel “Where Reverie excels is in her characters, and each path leads to new perspectives on their actions” – Eurogamer “A great turn-based RPG with sublime pacing” – ign The new trailer with quotes from the international press is available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jKHsd8WXD4 The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie is available from now on Nintendo Switch™, PS4™, PS5™ And pc!

Source: NIS America