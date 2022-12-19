NIS America has finally unveiled the western release date for the highly anticipated The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie. The title will be available in Europe starting from next July 7, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Starting today it will be possible to pre-order from NISA Europe Online Store the physical edition in two editions: the limited edition from €99.99 and the Limited Edition with Lil’ Reverie Plushie Set from €189.99.

There limited edition will include within it a copy of the game for the chosen platform, the soundtrack CD, the Steelbook case, a hardcover artbook, the novel “Three & Nine: A Trails Tale” and the acrylic print “The End and the Beginning”, all enclosed in a collector’s box. There Limited Edition with Lil’ Reverie Plushie Set will include all the aforementioned contents plus three beautiful puppets dedicated to the protagonists of the work.

We leave you now with a new one Story Trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you a good vision as always.

Source: NIS America