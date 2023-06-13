NIS America has released a new gameplay for The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reveriecoming next July 7th. Not only thanks to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we will be able to see the exciting in action combat systembut it will also allow us to discover some additional details on the character customization in order to make them even stronger in battle.

Before leaving you to the gameplay, I remind you that The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you want to know more about the game you can find a lot of information in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: NIS America