NIS America released the opening footage for The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, also revealing the launch window. The title will be available during the summer of 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

From today it is also possible to pre-order the physical edition of the game through the NIS Online Store Europe. At the moment only the Standard Edition for PS4 And Switch at the introductory price of £ 45.83 (around € 52), but a Limited Edition should also be available in the future dedicated to the game.

Waiting for more information we leave you now with the opening movie for The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reveriewishing you a good vision as always!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie – Opening cinematic

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Pre-orders Now Available! The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie is coming up PS5 ™, PS4 ™, Nintendo Switch ™ And PC in the summer of 2023! Limited Edition pre-orders are now open at the NISA Online Store. Watch the opening movie to take an introductory look at the story behind this chapter of the series The Legend of Heroes. Join us on 21 October 2022 at 23:00 for the Trails into Reverie Voice Actor Panel which will show the eight voices behind your favorite Trails characters! This virtual panel will be hosted on Twitch.tv/nisamerica and will include an interactive question and answer session and light-hearted games.

Source: NIS America