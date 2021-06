June 25, 2021CommentRecent

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie promises to offer an exciting new story within the universe of the Falcom saga. In it, we will follow in the footsteps of the war hero Rean Schwarzer, the liberator Lloyd Bannings, and the mysterious masked “C”, being able to alternate between the stories of each one of them freely thanks to the Crossroads system. A JRPG proposal that is available in Japan from 2020, and that will arrive in the West in 2023.