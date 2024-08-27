Among the less predictable announcements of the Nintendo Partner Direct broadcast today was undoubtedly that of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1stThe remake in 3D of the fifth and beloved chapter of the JRPG series The Legend of Heroes by Nihon Falcom and the first of the “Trails in the Sky” trilogy.
The game will be available throughout 2025 worldwide. The game is currently only planned for Nintendo Switch, but it is likely that other platforms will be revealed in the future. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can find below.
A great JRPG returns after twenty years
From the few seconds of the trailer it is clear that this is a complete graphical remake of the original The Legend of Heroes: Trials in the Sky released way back in 2004 and only arrived in our shores in 2011 on PSP and later in 2014 on PC. Graphically the game seems in line with the most recent productions of Nihon Falcom, while it is still too early to talk about the changes made in terms of content and gameplay.
Set on the continent of Zemuria, in the Liberl region, the game follows protagonist Estelle Bright and her adoptive brother Joshua Bright, as they begin a journey to become Bracers, professional do-it-alls who serve the people.
