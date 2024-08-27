Among the less predictable announcements of the Nintendo Partner Direct broadcast today was undoubtedly that of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1stThe remake in 3D of the fifth and beloved chapter of the JRPG series The Legend of Heroes by Nihon Falcom and the first of the “Trails in the Sky” trilogy.

The game will be available throughout 2025 worldwide. The game is currently only planned for Nintendo Switch, but it is likely that other platforms will be revealed in the future. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can find below.